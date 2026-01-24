49°
One injured in second Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive that left one injured.
According to the department, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m., shortly after another shooting injured a 13 -year-old.
Police said the 33-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury.
The investigation remains ongoing.
