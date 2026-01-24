49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in second Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive

37 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, January 24 2026 Jan 24, 2026 January 24, 2026 1:15 PM January 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a Friday night shooting on North Ardenwood Drive that left one injured. 

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m., shortly after another shooting injured a 13 -year-old

Police said the 33-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. 

Trending News

The investigation remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days