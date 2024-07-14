91°
One injured in accidental shooting on Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an accidental shooting Sunday morning on Jefferson Highway, according to the officials.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a gun apparently fired when dropped by one person, resulting in another being shot in the leg.
The injury is considered non-life threatening.
