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One injured in 5-car crash, Highland Road shut down near Pecue Lane
ST. GEORGE - Highland Road near Pecue Lane is shut down due to a crash in the area involving five vehicles.
The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Jean Lafitte, which is between Siegen and Pecue lanes.
Officials said one person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
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No more information was immediately available.
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