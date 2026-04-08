One injured in 5-car crash, Highland Road shut down near Pecue Lane

ST. GEORGE - Highland Road near Pecue Lane is shut down due to a crash in the area involving five vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Jean Lafitte, which is between Siegen and Pecue lanes.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

No more information was immediately available.