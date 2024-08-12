One in critical condition after double shooting outside Baton Rouge grocery store

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot outside of a Baton Rouge grocery store Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Sewell Community Grocery along Elmer Avenue.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and a woman was taken with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No more information was immediately available.