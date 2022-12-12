71°
One hurt after shooting at courthouse in St. Mary Parish
FRANKLIN - A person was shot at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but no other details on that person's condition were immediately available.
Louisiana State Police has been called in to investigate the shooting. No other details are available at this time.
