71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt after shooting at courthouse in St. Mary Parish

1 hour 13 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, December 12 2022 Dec 12, 2022 December 12, 2022 11:09 AM December 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff

FRANKLIN - A person was shot at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but no other details on that person's condition were immediately available. 

Trending News

Louisiana State Police has been called in to investigate the shooting. No other details are available at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days