One hurt after dump truck flipped on US 190; old Mississippi River bridge reopened

1 hour 29 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, February 21 2023 Feb 21, 2023 February 21, 2023 5:30 PM February 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An overturned dump truck snarled traffic on US 190 late Tuesday afternoon, shutting down the old Mississippi River bridge for nearly two hours.

The crash was first reported after 4 p.m. on the eastbound side of US 190 just past the old bridge, just before Scenic Highway. Authorities on the west side of the bridge also blocked off traffic at the eastbound entrance.

The bridge was reopened around 6 p.m..

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.

