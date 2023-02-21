One hurt after dump truck flipped on US 190; old Mississippi River bridge reopened

BATON ROUGE - An overturned dump truck snarled traffic on US 190 late Tuesday afternoon, shutting down the old Mississippi River bridge for nearly two hours.

The crash was first reported after 4 p.m. on the eastbound side of US 190 just past the old bridge, just before Scenic Highway. Authorities on the west side of the bridge also blocked off traffic at the eastbound entrance.

The bridge was reopened around 6 p.m..

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash.