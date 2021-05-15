One hiker killed, another injured by falling glacier ice in Alaska

Photo: CNN

ALASKA - One climber was killed and another was injured in a national park Thursday when they were struck by a block of falling glacier ice.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in Denali National Park and Preserve. According to a news release from the National Park Service, the ice fell from the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier when the hikers were starting their climb.

One climber, a 31-year-old man, was knocked unconscious while his partner, a 32-year-old man, died from the impact. The surviving climber alerted park authorities about the incident. He hiked to a safer zone where he was picked up by park authorities and given emergency medical care.



Due to poor weather conditions, the other hiker's body hasn't been recovered yet.