One hiker killed, another injured by falling glacier ice in Alaska

52 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, May 15 2021 May 15, 2021 May 15, 2021 4:00 PM May 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: CNN

ALASKA - One climber was killed and another was injured in a national park Thursday when they were struck by a block of falling glacier ice.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in Denali National Park and Preserve. According to a news release from the National Park Service, the ice fell from the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier when the hikers were starting their climb.

One climber, a 31-year-old man, was knocked unconscious while his partner, a 32-year-old man, died from the impact. The surviving climber alerted park authorities about the incident. He hiked to a safer zone where he was picked up by park authorities and given emergency medical care.

Due to poor weather conditions, the other hiker's body hasn't been recovered yet.

