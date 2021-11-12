67°
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near Glen Oaks High

BATON ROUGE - Chaos ensued in a Glen Oaks neighborhood Friday afternoon after a drive-by shooting turned into a gun battle between two feuding groups, leaving one person dead.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Avocado Drive around 3 p.m. Friday where multiple people were shot.

Sources told WBRZ that a person died and two more were injured, one of them severely.  The scene, off Silverleaf, was a block from Glen Oaks High School.

Sources said a vehicle with an adult and the adult's children drove to a home on Avocado Drive and someone in the vehicle opened fire on a home.  Someone in the home reportedly walked outside and returned fire.  Gunshots from the person returning fire is believed to have hit and injured the three people in the vehicle.

A WBRZ news crew is on the scene.  WBRZ photojournalists recorded video showing a body covered in a tarp in the middle of the street.  Authorities have not confirmed specific information. 

