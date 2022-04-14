One dead, others hurt after River Road crash Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead and two people are severely hurt after a crash near the new casino south of Baton Rouge on River Road.

Specific information about what happened hasn't been released. WBRZ sources said one person is dead and two others were in critical condition after the crash on River Road near L'Auberge.