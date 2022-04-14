79°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, others hurt after River Road crash Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - At least one person is dead and two people are severely hurt after a crash near the new casino south of Baton Rouge on River Road.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and watch WBRZ newscasts at 6:30, 9:00 and 10:00 Thursday. Stream newscasts here.
Trending News
Specific information about what happened hasn't been released. WBRZ sources said one person is dead and two others were in critical condition after the crash on River Road near L'Auberge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Despite subpoena, former State Police leader a no-show at disciplinary hearing tied...
-
State representative proposes another roundabout for Livingston Parish
-
21-year-old arrested for deadly drive-by shooting outside Mall of Louisiana
-
High school swimmer killed in fiery I-110 crash Wednesday
-
Prairieville home shot multiple times in drive-by Monday afternoon