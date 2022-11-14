One dead, one injured after unattended pot causes house fire near Baker early Monday

BROWNSFIELD - One person is dead and one is injured after an unattended pot started a house fire near Baker early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies reportedly responded, including the Baton Rouge and Brownsfield Fire Departments.

Officials said one person died and one was taken to a local hospital after the fire.