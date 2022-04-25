One dead, one injured after hit-and-run accident in Jefferson Parish

Troopers are working to identify the driver of this 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

GRETNA - Louisiana State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed one and injured another early Monday morning.

According to an official release, 46-year-old Fredrika Smith and another person were walking down the Stumpf Boulevard exit ramp off US 90B. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado exited the expressway at the same time and struck the two pedestrians.

Smith's injuries were fatal and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with "serious injuries."

The driver of the Silverado allegedly abandoned their vehicle in a nearby parking lot before fleeing.

State troopers are working to identify the driver.