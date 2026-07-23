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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:27a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Old Hammond Hwy at S Sherwood Forest Blvd; CLEARED
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Plank Rd at Lower Zachary Rd; CLEARED
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7:20a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Highland Rd at Burbank Dr/Siegen Ln
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News Video
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Man allegedly shot at woman with rifle, kicked her dogs
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One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along Plank Road
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Proactive patrols in Hammond lead to 30 arrests, 2 weapons seized
Sports Video
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LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
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Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
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Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
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SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin
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Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...