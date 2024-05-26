90°
One dead, one injured after early morning shooting on Riverlon Avenue

Sunday, May 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting took place on Riverlon Avenue sometime around 3 a.m. The person who was injured was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There currently is no suspect or motive. The shooting is under investigation.

