One dead, one critically injured after house fire in St. Amant

By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - One person died and another is critically injured after a house on Kelli Drive near St. Amant Middle School caught fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 2 a.m. and rescued two adults from the fire, but couldn't get to a third due to the intense heat.

The State Fire Marshal's office issued a statement saying the person who died was an elderly female. Additionally, one of the surviving victims was hospitalized, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Seven fire departments, along with the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office, Ascension Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and both ground and air units responded with Acadian Ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.

