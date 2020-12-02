51°
One dead, juvenile in critical condition after double shooting off Choctaw Drive

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive near Underwood Avenue.

Two people were shot and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, including a teenaged juvenile.

Police say 23-year-old Brandon Childs later succumbed to his injuries and the juvenile remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

