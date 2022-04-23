One dead in crash that damaged utility pole, knocked out power for nearly 2,000 in Prairieville Friday night

PRAIRIEVILLE - Nearly 2,000 Entergy customers were without power, and a stretch of LA 73 was closed Friday night after a fatal crash that damaged a utility pole.

State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on LA 73 south of US 61 in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Jon Davies.

Investigators report Davies was traveling north on LA 73 in a pickup truck when he ran off the roadway, crashing into a utility pole. Davies was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene, troopers say.

A toxicology sample was taken from Davies as part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Entergy officials said Friday night that a vehicle crashed into the utility pole, and it would take several hours for crews to make repairs and restore power to the Prairieville area.