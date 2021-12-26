One dead in Ascension Parish crash, driver ran into a tree on side of road

DONALDSONVILLE - One person died in a single-vehicle crash after driving off the road and hitting a tree.

Louisiana State Police said 43-year-old Plaquemine resident John Gray was driving south on LA-1 around 10 a.m. shortly before his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers said Gray was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police said this is the second fatal crash Thursday, resulting in three deaths. All drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crashes.