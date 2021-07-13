73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead, child hurt in wake of multiple shootings across Baton Rouge Sunday

1 day 10 hours 22 minutes ago Sunday, July 11 2021 Jul 11, 2021 July 11, 2021 9:00 PM July 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police investigated multiple shootings across the city Sunday night, including one involving a 4-year-old. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it was investigating two separate shootings shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. 

One shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Florida Boulevard. Police said Monday morning an arrest was made in the incident, which killed a 23-year-old victim.

Another shooting was reported around that same time on Lemonwood Drive. The victim's condition in that shooting is unknown. 

Earlier in the evening, two more people were shot near the intersection of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road. Police said one of those victims was a 4-year-old girl, but she was expected to be OK. 

