One dead after truck crashed into stopped 18-wheeler on shoulder of I-12 Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person died in a crash between an 18-wheeler and a truck on I-12 east just after the split early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-12 east. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a semi-truck was pulled over on the right shoulder of the road when a truck veered off the Interstate and hit the semi.

Officers said the front passenger of the truck, Edgar Hernandez, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital but was treated for moderate injuries.

The two lanes blocked were reopened around 6 a.m. that morning.

This is a developing story.