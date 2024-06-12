78°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after three-vehicle crash in Belle Rose
BELLE ROSE - One person died after a three-vehicle crash in Belle Rose Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.
Tyreke James, 20, of Belle Rose was transported to the hospital after his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line while heading east, resulting in his truck sideswiped a GMC Sierra and an International box truck head-on. He had serious injuries and died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Trending News
James was not restrained at the time of the crash. The driver of the GMC was also unrestrained and suffered minor injuries; the driver of the International suffered no injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows
-
One person hurt in shooting just outside of Denham Springs park
-
Pedestrian ferry to become operational Friday in Iberville Parish