93°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after single-vehicle Ponchatoula crash
PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in one death Friday morning.
The crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on West Hoffman Road west of the I-55 Service Road in Ponchatoula. According to deputies, James Roberts, 56, ran his vehicle off the road to the right, resulting in the driver overcorrecting and impacting several trees.
Trending News
Roberts was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact TPSO at 985-902-2071.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last...
-
LSU football starts fall camp off right
-
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
-
Prairieville woman accused of having sex with teen, sending 'lewd images and...
-
Port Allen man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile