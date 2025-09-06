90°
One dead after shooting at Crystal Drive, Lockridge Avenue in Pride

Saturday, September 06 2025
By: Adam Burruss

PRIDE - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon at Crystal Drive and Lockridge Avenue, officials said.

Officials responded around 4 p.m. to a shooting call and confirmed the coroner was called to the scene. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is on scene.

No other information is immediately available.

