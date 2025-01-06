81°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a reported crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Exchequer Drive and involved a motorcycle and a car. It was not immediately clear whether the victim was on the motorcycle or in the car.
The identity of the victim was not immediately clear. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning
-
Livingston Parish hit-and-run suspect in custody
-
Kids get free back-to-school haircuts ahead of their second semester
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter seeks emergency fosters to protect dogs from freezing...
-
AG's suggestions: Thou should not post Ten Commandments near a Louisiana teacher's...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball beats Auburn
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational