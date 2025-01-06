81°
One dead after fatal crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a reported crash off Rieger Road early Monday morning. 

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Exchequer Drive and involved a motorcycle and a car. It was not immediately clear whether the victim was on the motorcycle or in the car. 

The identity of the victim was not immediately clear. This is a developing story.

