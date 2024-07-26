76°
One dead after crash on Highway 21 in Covington
COVINGTON - One person died after a crash on Highway 21 in St. Tammany Parish Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Officers say Jonathan Brister, 25, of Covington, died after his Chevrolet Cruze traveled across the centerline of LA Hwy 21 and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
Brister was unrestrained. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and was transported to a local hospital.
