Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after crash in Ascension Parish

Sunday, August 06 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

GONZALES - State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead in Gonzales Saturday night.

According to authorities, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-10 west of LA 30 in Ascension Parish shortly after 6 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Daniel Lenoir Jr. of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed that Lenoir was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla west on I-10 when, for reasons still unknown, he veered to the right, overcorrected to the left, and struck a tree. Lenior was ejected from his vehicle upon impact.

Lenior, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

