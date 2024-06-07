94°
Once again, I-12 eastbound to be closed Friday night at split from I-10
BATON ROUGE — Once again, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 12 will be closed between I-10 and Essen Lane as crews work on an overpass as part of the College Drive flyover project.
Crews are building a new I-10 bridge over the eastbound lanes of I-12. To accommodate the work, I-12 will be closed between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.
As a detour, drivers will have to continue on I-10 eastbound and exit at Essen Lane, make a left turn onto Essen and take the I-12 entrance ramp to continue eastward. Westbound traffic is not affected.
Crews are working on a dedicated College Drive exit so I-10 drivers don't have to cross two lanes of traffic in a short distance to catch the off-ramp.
