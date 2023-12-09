On a list of charitable cities, Sunshine, Louisiana climbs to the top

IBERVILLE PARISH - December is the season of giving. According to a report from a charity evaluator, Sunshine, Louisiana in Iberville Parish is one of the most charitable small cities in the United States. The number is tracked by Charity Navigator, an organization which helps guide folks on how to give responsibly.

Sunshine has a population of about 1,000 people. According to Kevin Scally from Charity Navigator, the town lands in second place, right behind New Hope, Pennsylvania. The research did not include towns with more than 50,000 people.

"Per capita there's $331 that's being donated," Scally said.

Scally says nationwide trends show people donating to international relief, animal welfare and food aid. Scammers are taking notes. He recommends doing research to ensure you're donating to a legitimate organization. Asking for an organization's tax I.D. identifies who exactly is recieving the money.

"Scammers are pressuring people into giving over the phone or through email, or through text," he said. "So really think before you click and before you donate. Make sure you donate to a valid organization."