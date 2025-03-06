67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Omega Psi Phi symbols seen in pieces outside of Southern building

2 hours 8 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, March 06 2025 Mar 6, 2025 March 06, 2025 3:18 PM March 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The plot for Omega Psi Phi at Southern University was seen disassembled on the campus.

The fraternity has been embroiled in controversy after a suspected hazing incident where a student, Caleb Wilson, died when punched in the chest.

Trending News

No information was immediately available for why and how the letters were taken off the wall. University officials were not aware of the incident and did not know the source of how it happened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days