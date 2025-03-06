67°
Omega Psi Phi symbols seen in pieces outside of Southern building
BATON ROUGE - The plot for Omega Psi Phi at Southern University was seen disassembled on the campus.
The fraternity has been embroiled in controversy after a suspected hazing incident where a student, Caleb Wilson, died when punched in the chest.
No information was immediately available for why and how the letters were taken off the wall. University officials were not aware of the incident and did not know the source of how it happened.
