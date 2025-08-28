Omega Psi Phi fraternity plot removed from Southern campus following hazing death, frat's expulsion

BATON ROUGE - Heavy machinery removed the plot for the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi from Southern's campus on Thursday following the fraternity's expulsion from campus.

Previously, officials covered the plot with a tarp prior to the Division of Student Affairs conducting a disciplinary hearing that found the chapter responsible for violations of student conduct, including hazing.

Three fraternity members were arrested for hazing in Southern student Caleb Wilson's death. Caleb McCray and Kyle Thurman were listed as being expelled from the Beta Sigma chapter, while Isaiah Smith was listed as being expelled from Lambda Alpha chapter.

Wilson died after being punched in the chest during a hazing ritual that allegedly took place at a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road, The Investigative Unit reported.

"The Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Inc. was expelled from the campus of Southern University and A&M College," Southern University officials told WBRZ. "Expulsion conditions included the removal of signage, plots and other items identifying the chapter."

Below is an image of the plot prior to its removal: