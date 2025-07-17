Southern University students question tarp covering fraternity plot after student's death

BATON ROUGE - A tarp now covers the Omega Psi Phi fraternity plot at Southern University, and students say they haven't been told why.

Students said they noticed this tarp just a few days ago, as incoming freshmen head into orientation.

“I know it's very sacred to not mess up anything on their plots or mess with it,” Harold Rose, a senior at Southern University, said.

The plot, known to be a special and sacred area for the Omega Psi Phi fraternity at Southern University, is now covered by a tarp.

"I haven't heard anything much about why it's being covered,” Rose said. "No emails or none of that."

The move comes months after the death of 20-year-old Southern student Caleb Wilson. When he died, he was taking part in a fraternity ritual, and some of those present have been accused of hazing and arrested.

Since Wilson's death, students say there's been a noticeable shift in activity around the plot.

"The Que dogs used to post up out here sometimes and meet with other brothers, but after the tragic situation, it's been silent since then," Rose said.

Rose said he believes the university has handled the incident well, but with little communication.

"It's been handled well, but they just haven't told any students about it; it still has been pretty silent, so I guess they don't want too much commotion going on about it," Rose said.

He feels that with the incoming freshmen on campus, the display could lower the morale.

“I think it plays a part because there's always going to be rumors, because there's always going to be rumors about how Divine Nine go through and do all of this hazing to be a part of the brotherhood, sisterhood, but I feel it shouldn't have to be many rumors," Rose said.

WBRZ reached out to Southern University to find out why the plot was covered, but we have not heard back.