Latest Weather Blog
OLOL announces $55 million renovation of emergency room set to start first of three phases in fall
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Health announced Wednesday that it is launching a $55 million emergency department renovation.
The hospital said that the multi-phase project will transform and enhance the region's only Level I Trauma Center at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.
The renovation is set to start in the fall and will take place over three phases to "minimize disruption to care." The emergency department will remain fully operational during the work.
The enhancements include 20 additional expanded treatment spaces to reduce wait times, enhanced patient flow for faster triage and interventions and state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies.
"This project is a pivotal step in our health system's strategic plan to modernize facilities, expand capabilities, and elevate emergency care across our region," E.J. Kuiper, President and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health, said. "It's a commitment to our mission and ensures that when every second matters, our community receives the highest level of care in a space built for healing, innovation, and compassion."
