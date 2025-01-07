44°
Old Perkins Road temporarily blocked due to house fire; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - A portion of Old Perkins Road was blocked at Swamp Road due to a house fire early Tuesday morning.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road was blocked around 5:30 a.m. due to a house fire and that no injuries were reported.
The road was reopened around 7:30 a.m..
