Old Hammond Highway closed at South Flannery Road after truck overturns off side of roadway

BATON ROUGE — Old Hammond Highway is completely closed at South Flannery Road after a truck overturned off the side of the roadway.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies blocked off a section of the roadway while a wrecker worked to move the truck that fell off the road, with more crews expected at the scene to assist with the recovery of the truck.