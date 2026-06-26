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Old Hammond Highway closed at South Flannery Road after truck overturns off side of roadway
BATON ROUGE — Old Hammond Highway is completely closed at South Flannery Road after a truck overturned off the side of the roadway.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies blocked off a section of the roadway while a wrecker worked to move the truck that fell off the road, with more crews expected at the scene to assist with the recovery of the truck.
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