93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Old Hammond Highway closed at South Flannery Road after truck overturns off side of roadway

1 hour 46 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 12:17 PM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Old Hammond Highway is completely closed at South Flannery Road after a truck overturned off the side of the roadway.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies blocked off a section of the roadway while a wrecker worked to move the truck that fell off the road, with more crews expected at the scene to assist with the recovery of the truck. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days