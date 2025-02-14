Latest Weather Blog
Old Governor's Mansion, Baton Rouge museums offering free admission on the first Sunday of every month
BATON ROUGE — The Old Governor's Mansion is one of multiple museums across Baton Rouge offering free admissions on the first Sunday of every month starting in March.
The Free First Sunday initiative kicks off on March 2 and will allow visitors to experience the museum free of charge. Other museums offering free admission include the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum, the Capitol Park Museum, the Old State Capitol, the LSU Museum of Art, the LSU Center for River Studies and the Magnolia Mound.
Click here for more information about the initiative.
As part of the initiative, the Old Governor’s Mansion will feature folksy ink-on paintwork from local artist Ashtin McNicoll, who specializes in folksy ink-on paintworks.
The museum is open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors are also invited to visit the mansion on Feb. 24 and 25 in recognition of Museums Advocacy Day.
