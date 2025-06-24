88°
Oil prices drop further on hopes that Israel's war with Iran will not damage global flow of crude
STRAIT OF HORMUZ (AP) — Oil prices are dropping further on hopes that Israel’s war with Iran will not damage the global flow of crude.
A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude has fallen 4.9% to $65.12. Brent crude, the international standard, has dropped 4.8% to $67.13.
Oil prices have dropped so much in the last two days that they’re below where they were before Israel attacked Iran nearly two weeks ago.
Iran is a major producer of crude, and it could try to block the Strait of Hormuz off its coast. That’s where 20% of the world’s daily oil needs pass through on ships.
