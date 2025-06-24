88°
Oil prices drop further on hopes that Israel's war with Iran will not damage global flow of crude

4 hours 43 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 1:15 PM June 24, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

STRAIT OF HORMUZ (AP) — Oil prices are dropping further on hopes that Israel’s war with Iran will not damage the global flow of crude.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude has fallen 4.9% to $65.12. Brent crude, the international standard, has dropped 4.8% to $67.13.

Oil prices have dropped so much in the last two days that they’re below where they were before Israel attacked Iran nearly two weeks ago.

Iran is a major producer of crude, and it could try to block the Strait of Hormuz off its coast. That’s where 20% of the world’s daily oil needs pass through on ships.

