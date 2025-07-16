Officials host news conference detailing federal activity, why two police chiefs were taken into custody

LAFAYETTE — Officials plan to host a news conference detailing federal activity that led to at least two police chiefs being taken into custody in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

The conference will start at 10 a.m. in Lafayette at the U.S. Attorney's Office and will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page.

Sources told the WBRZ's Investigative Unit's Bess Casserleigh that Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle was one of the two taken into custody at the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge. Oakdale Ward 5 Marshal Mike "Freck" Slaney and Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon were also detained, law enforcement sources said.

Media outlets reported that law enforcement raided both Boyle and Dixon's homes after their detainment.

These reports come as the FBI, the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations conducted "an ongoing investigation in parts of Louisiana." Louisiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, an FBI spokesperson said that the bureau "conducted court authorized law enforcement activity" in the capital city and Oakdale, a city in Allen Parish.

The exact nature of the "activity" was not detailed.

"We cannot comment further as this is an ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said.