Gov. Landry partners with President Trump for operation targeting illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry signed into a partnership with the federal government to target illegal immigration in Louisiana.

Landry's office said this "game changer" is called Operation GEAUX.

Louisiana law enforcement will be allowed to enforce federal immigration laws, "giving them the tools necessary to take dangerous, illegal criminals off our street."

Operation GEAUX also includes enhanced screening, "aggressive identification" and a public awareness campaign to "wake people up."