Officials urge residents who received damage from ice storm to fill out disaster self-report

BATON ROUGE –The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking those who received damage from the harsh winter weather this week to fill out a survey. 

"The self-reporting survey, which can be found at damage.la.gov, will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process," said in a release from the Governor's Office.  

Doing the survey does not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency.

A report of damages to a house or business is only needed (no vehicles). 

To fill out the report, visit: damage.la.gov.

