44°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials urge residents who received damage from ice storm to fill out disaster self-report
BATON ROUGE –The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is asking those who received damage from the harsh winter weather this week to fill out a survey.
"The self-reporting survey, which can be found at damage.la.gov, will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process," said in a release from the Governor's Office.
Doing the survey does not replace reporting damage to your insurance agency.
A report of damages to a house or business is only needed (no vehicles).
To fill out the report, visit: damage.la.gov.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge church partners with city leaders to bring healing to the...
-
Tiger fans excited to see sunny skies on season opener at Alex...
-
Officials identify 35-year-old killed in barber shop shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Baton Rouge Water trying to address lingering problems from winter storm
-
Crawfish pricey to start Lenten season