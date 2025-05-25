Latest Weather Blog
Officials urge boating safety ahead of Memorial Day on the Diversion Canal
MAUREPAS—Thousands are expected to head out on the water this Memorial Day, especially on the always-busy Diversion Canal, but with the fun comes serious safety concerns.
More traffic on the water for the holiday weekend means more risk, including impaired boating.
“We want to do everything we can to prevent that boat accident from happening," said Lt. Jared Riddle with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “If agents come into contact with an operator that we observe to be impaired under the influence of drugs or alcohol, that operator may be taking a ride to jail.”
Officials say many people need a refresher after months off the water.
“You see everybody start bringing out their new boats, bringing out their old boats. You know, people have to reset their mind on what they need to do,” Riddle said.
One major concern is visibility - or lack of it.
“It's very hard to see somebody's head in the water. So if you're not paying attention to what you're doing, you could miss somebody swimming in the water who has no idea you're coming,” Riddle said.
Before re-starting your engine, double-check that everyone is clear of the water, especially near the propeller.
“You want to make sure when that motors down, everybody's clear of it if you're going to be water skiing, hanging off the back of the boat," he said. "Not only can you run somebody over, but somebody can get struck by that propeller."
Officials want people on the water to have a fun weekend and ensure everyone makes it home at the end of the day.
