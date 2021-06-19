89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials say a reported plane crash in East Feliciana was actually a false alarm

1 day 19 hours 15 minutes ago Thursday, June 17 2021 Jun 17, 2021 June 17, 2021 10:49 PM June 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

EAST FELICIANA - First responders say their Thursday night search for a plane that reportedly went down near River Road south of LA-10 was eventually determined to be a false alarm. 

This update was provided Friday morning, around 7 a.m., with officials reporting that neither was a plane nor any debris found in the area.  

On Thursday night, sources said members of law enforcement were dispatched after emergency operators received 911 calls from residents who reported seeing a plane clip power lines as it descended.

Authorities say they also received a report of seeing a red beacon locator glowing in a field. 

Trending News

A helicopter was used to search the area, and law enforcement set up a staging location, but no indication of a crashed plane was found.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days