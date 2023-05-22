82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials responded to 2 shootings Saturday night in Baton Rouge

23 hours 3 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, May 21 2023 May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 1:25 PM May 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Two shootings were reported overnight in Baton Rouge, according to officials.

Emergency officials say they responded to a shooting on Scenic Highway near 78th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Hours later, they responded to another shooting near College Drive and Corporate Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Trending News

The victims in both shootings are stable at this time, according to officials.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days