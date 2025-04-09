77°
Officials respond to reported gas leak along La. 43 in Albany; roadway re-opened

1 hour 29 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 3:17 PM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY — Officials responded to a reported gas leak in Albany along La. 43 on Wednesday and briefly closed the roadway.

Albany Police and Albany Fire both responded to the scene of the reported leak from Cain's to Albany Storage. Atmos Energy crews also responded. 

By 3:04 p.m., the road had re-opened, however, those evacuated because of the gas leak have not been given the all clear to return back just yet.

"In the event you detect a gas odor in or around your home or business, please take necessary precautions by shutting off air intake systems, including air conditioning and window units, and take shelter in place," police said.

WBRZ will update this story as we learn more about the leak.

