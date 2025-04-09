Officials respond to reported gas leak along La. 43 in Albany; roadway re-opened

ALBANY — Officials responded to a reported gas leak in Albany along La. 43 on Wednesday and briefly closed the roadway.

Albany Police and Albany Fire both responded to the scene of the reported leak from Cain's to Albany Storage. Atmos Energy crews also responded.

By 3:04 p.m., the road had re-opened, however, those evacuated because of the gas leak have not been given the all clear to return back just yet.

"In the event you detect a gas odor in or around your home or business, please take necessary precautions by shutting off air intake systems, including air conditioning and window units, and take shelter in place," police said.

WBRZ will update this story as we learn more about the leak.