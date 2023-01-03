79°
Officials investigating reported shooting in Ascension Parish neighborhood Monday night

Tuesday, January 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting that happened late Monday night and left at least one person hurt. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed its deputies were investigating a shooting in Oakland Crossing neighborhood off Old Jefferson Highway. Deputies say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. and a bullet grazed a woman. 

Her injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. 

Information about a possible suspect or motive was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. 

