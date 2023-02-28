Officials investigating reported shooting at apartment complex off Government Street

BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a reported shooting off Government Street Tuesday morning.

Sources say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday on Bellewood Drive. Police were seen taping off a portion of the parking lot at the Goodwood Place Apartments.

One person was injured and taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unclear.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.