Officials investigating house fire off Plank Road Sunday morning

By: Chris Langley

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are working to identify the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident occurred at a vacant home on Canonicus Street just after 3 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the home. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. 

