88°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating early morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened early Friday morning.
The fire happened on Sherwood Street near the intersection with Delaware Street. When Baton Rouge firefighters arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames.
They were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but the vacant building was a total loss.
Trending News
No one was injured. Investigators are working to determine a cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement searching for missing New Orleans 12-year-old with developmental condition
-
First-year Tigers taking on LSU campus Friday
-
Officials investigating early morning vacant house fire in Baton Rouge
-
Internal DOC emails give little insight on how inmate destined for group...
-
One Tank Trips: Chapple Farms