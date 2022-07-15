Officials investigating confirmed arson at vacant home

BATON ROUGE - Police and fire department officials are investigating a reported arson at a vacant home off of Winbourne Avenue early Friday morning.

A press release sent out by the Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at 5512 Winbourne Avenue to find a concentrated fire near a vacant home's window. Responders were able to confine the fire to a small area outside the house.

Fire investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set.

No one was in the building or the area at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.