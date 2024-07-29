Officials identify man killed in shooting late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night that left one person dead and another injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North Harrells Ferry Road near Sherwood Forest shortly before midnight. Ronnie Shief, 57, was killed.

Another person was also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police did not have information on a possible motive or suspect.