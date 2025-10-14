85°
Officials: East Feliciana Parish under burn ban until further notice
CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish was placed under a burn ban on Tuesday.
The burn ban is in effect until further notice, East Feliciana Parish emergency officials said.
"Outdoor cooking is allowed, but has to be contained, such as a BBQ pit," officials added.
The state Fire Marshal's office restricts "open burning" when fire risk increases. “Open burning” is burning material outside on open ground without a container for the flame, the Fire Marshal's office said.
"Burn bans temporarily prohibit open burns in an area until fire risk decreases," officials added.
