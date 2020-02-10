71°
Official: 2 more Americans identified as Brussels victims

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, March 27 2016 Mar 27, 2016 March 27, 2016 8:30 PM March 27, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

WASHINGTON - A State Department official says 2 more Americans have been identified as killed in the attacks on Brussels, bringing the total number confirmed so far to 4.

An official confirmed the deaths on grounds of anonymity Sunday night because this person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The official says "we express our deepest condolences" to those who lost loved ones in the attack.

The official adds that the U.S. Embassy in Brussels "is providing consular assistance. We have no more to share out of respect for the families in this difficult time."

Officials have said previously that at least a dozen Americans were injured in the attack last Tuesday.

